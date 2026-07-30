Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ musical to make Türkiye debut

ISTANBUL

The musical will be staged at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul from Sept 11-20, featuring its original international cast.

The stage musical adaptation of “The Bodyguard,” based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, will make its Türkiye debut in September.



Produced by BKM in collaboration with Zorlu Performing Arts Center (Zorlu PSM), the musical will be staged at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul from Sept. 11-20, featuring its original international cast.



The production will be performed in English, with Turkish surtitles provided for audiences.

The international touring production will bring its original stage design, live orchestra and choreography to Istanbul as part of its limited 10-day run.



Based on the Oscar-nominated Warner Bros. film, the musical follows former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Their professional relationship develops into a romance.



Directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Alex Dinelaris, the production premiered at the Adelphi Theater in London’s West End in 2012 and received four Olivier Award nominations.



The musical features live performances of some of Houston’s best-known songs, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “I Have Nothing,” “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “One Moment in Time,” “Saving All My Love,” “Run to You,” “Greatest Love of All” and “Million Dollar Bill.”