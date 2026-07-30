Cuba says three quarters of hotels shuttered

Cuba says three quarters of hotels shuttered

HAVANA
Cuba says three quarters of hotels shuttered

Nearly three-quarters of Cuba's hotels have been shuttered and the island's tourism sector has been brought to "almost total paralysis" by U.S. sanctions and fuel shortages, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on July 29.

Detailing the scale of the tourism crisis for the first time, Marrero said seven international chains, responsible for about half of all hotel rooms, had left the island.

Tourism had been Cuba's second-largest source of foreign currency earnings, employing more than 300,000 people before the crisis deepened this year.

Today, Old Havana's streets, once clogged with tourists seeking sun, salsa and stirred cocktails, are quiet.

Some 73 percent of hotels have been closed, Marrero said, and about 25,000 workers have been left "in a vulnerable situation."

Following Havana's announcement in February of an aviation fuel shortage, Canadian, Russian and European airlines suspended flights to the island.

The sector's troubles accelerated after Washington imposed sanctions in May on the military-run conglomerate GAESA, prompting several international operators to end hotel management agreements to avoid US penalties.

Although Spanish groups Melia and Iberostar continued operating hotels in partnership with Cuba's Tourism Ministry, Washington widened its sanctions in July.

Official figures show tourist arrivals dropped 58 percent between January and June compared with the same period a year earlier.

Cuba ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

    Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

  2. Invasive birds threaten native species in Istanbul

    Invasive birds threaten native species in Istanbul

  3. Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

    Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

  4. Commission investigating school incidents hears from students

    Commission investigating school incidents hears from students

  5. Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta

    Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta
Recommended
Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies
Türkiye joins Black Sea oil, gas exploration in Bulgaria

Türkiye joins Black Sea oil, gas exploration in Bulgaria
Eurozone inflation up slightly in July

Eurozone inflation up slightly in July
German jobless rate edges up in July

German jobless rate edges up in July
British oil giant BP aims to sell North Sea business

British oil giant BP aims to sell North Sea business
Türkiye’s energy import bill rises 28.8 percent in June

Türkiye’s energy import bill rises 28.8 percent in June
Türkiye’s exports climb over 21 percent year-on-year in June

Türkiye’s exports climb over 21 percent year-on-year in June
WORLD Germanys Merz demands Morocco take back illegal migrants immediately from Spains Ceuta

Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 31 demanded that Morocco "take back illegal migrants immediately" after thousands of people crossed the border into Spain's north African enclave Ceuta in recent days.
ECONOMY Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat welcomed on July 30 senior representatives of several Brazilian-owned companies invested in Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have both moved a step closer to the group stages of European football competition after advancing from their respective qualifying ties this week.
﻿