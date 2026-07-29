Trump vows retaliation after Iran targets US bases in Jordan

Trump vows retaliation after Iran targets US bases in Jordan

WASHINGTON
Trump vows retaliation after Iran targets US bases in Jordan

 

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed a forceful response after Iran fired missiles toward American military facilities in Jordan on July 29, ending a brief lull in hostilities.

“We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating,” Trump told Fox News.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the missiles targeted U.S. sites in Jordan, including Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. Jordan’s military said it intercepted and destroyed five missiles, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Iranian state television later reported what it described as a U.S. airstrike near Piranshahr, close to the Iraqi border. An official in West Azerbaijan province said a missile hit an uninhabited area and caused no casualties. Washington did not immediately confirm the report.

Oil prices rose sharply as the renewed fighting revived concerns over regional energy supplies.

In Iraq, U.S. and Saudi aircraft struck logistics and weapons sites used by Iran-aligned groups after Riyadh blamed such groups for recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

U.S. Central Command said the operation targeted sites across eastern Iraq in response to more than 30 drone attacks it said were directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards over the previous 72 hours. Saudi Arabia said it did not seek escalation but would respond to attacks.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces said at least 20 of its members were killed and 32 wounded. The umbrella force is formally part of Iraq’s security establishment but includes several Iran-backed factions with substantial autonomy.

The Iraqi presidency condemned the strikes as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and an attack on an official security institution. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

Israel, meanwhile, accused Hezbollah of launching an explosive drone at an Israeli military engineering vehicle in southern Lebanon, calling the incident a ceasefire violation. Hezbollah did not immediately comment.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also said they struck and stopped three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz after the vessels ignored warnings and used what Tehran described as an illegal route. The claim could not be independently verified.

The strait remains a major obstacle to efforts to revive U.S.-Iran talks. Tehran says it intends to retain control over transit, while Washington insists on freedom of navigation through the key energy route.

The developments came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Trump at the White House. Both sides described the talks as positive, while Netanyahu said they discussed their shared aim of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

    Trade Ministry to impose new ad regulations

  2. Invasive birds threaten native species in Istanbul

    Invasive birds threaten native species in Istanbul

  3. Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

    Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

  4. Commission investigating school incidents hears from students

    Commission investigating school incidents hears from students

  5. Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta

    Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta
Recommended
Germanys Merz demands Morocco take back illegal migrants immediately from Spains Ceuta

Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta
Kosovo war crimes trial opens against fugitive Serbs

Kosovo war crimes trial opens against fugitive Serbs
UK man arrested in Greek Cyprus on suspicion of spying on military base

UK man arrested in Greek Cyprus on suspicion of spying on military base
Saudi Arabia sets up maritime defense alliance to secure Red Sea

Saudi Arabia sets up maritime defense alliance to secure Red Sea
Venezuela transition talks set to kick off without Machado

Venezuela transition talks set to kick off without Machado
New intelligence body meets in spy paradise Japan

New intelligence body meets in 'spy paradise' Japan
Thousands cross into Spains north Africa enclave in new migrant crisis

Thousands cross into Spain's north Africa enclave in new migrant crisis
WORLD Germanys Merz demands Morocco take back illegal migrants immediately from Spains Ceuta

Germany's Merz demands Morocco 'take back illegal migrants immediately' from Spain's Ceuta

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 31 demanded that Morocco "take back illegal migrants immediately" after thousands of people crossed the border into Spain's north African enclave Ceuta in recent days.
ECONOMY Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

Minister Bolat welcomes representatives of Brazilian companies

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat welcomed on July 30 senior representatives of several Brazilian-owned companies invested in Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş advance in European qualifying rounds

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have both moved a step closer to the group stages of European football competition after advancing from their respective qualifying ties this week.
﻿