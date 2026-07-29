Trump vows retaliation after Iran targets US bases in Jordan

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed a forceful response after Iran fired missiles toward American military facilities in Jordan on July 29, ending a brief lull in hostilities.

“We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating,” Trump told Fox News.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the missiles targeted U.S. sites in Jordan, including Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. Jordan’s military said it intercepted and destroyed five missiles, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Iranian state television later reported what it described as a U.S. airstrike near Piranshahr, close to the Iraqi border. An official in West Azerbaijan province said a missile hit an uninhabited area and caused no casualties. Washington did not immediately confirm the report.

Oil prices rose sharply as the renewed fighting revived concerns over regional energy supplies.

In Iraq, U.S. and Saudi aircraft struck logistics and weapons sites used by Iran-aligned groups after Riyadh blamed such groups for recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

U.S. Central Command said the operation targeted sites across eastern Iraq in response to more than 30 drone attacks it said were directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards over the previous 72 hours. Saudi Arabia said it did not seek escalation but would respond to attacks.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces said at least 20 of its members were killed and 32 wounded. The umbrella force is formally part of Iraq’s security establishment but includes several Iran-backed factions with substantial autonomy.

The Iraqi presidency condemned the strikes as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and an attack on an official security institution. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

Israel, meanwhile, accused Hezbollah of launching an explosive drone at an Israeli military engineering vehicle in southern Lebanon, calling the incident a ceasefire violation. Hezbollah did not immediately comment.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also said they struck and stopped three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz after the vessels ignored warnings and used what Tehran described as an illegal route. The claim could not be independently verified.

The strait remains a major obstacle to efforts to revive U.S.-Iran talks. Tehran says it intends to retain control over transit, while Washington insists on freedom of navigation through the key energy route.

The developments came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Trump at the White House. Both sides described the talks as positive, while Netanyahu said they discussed their shared aim of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.