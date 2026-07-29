Australia confirms local transmission of bird flu

CANBERRA

The first case of H5 bird flu has been confirmed in an infected giant petrel.

The highly contagious H5 bird flu virus has started spreading locally among wild birds in Australia, the nation’s chief veterinary officer said on July 29.



Australia was for years the only continental landmass free of the H5 strain, which has caused severe disease and death in poultry and wild birds worldwide.



“This news of some local transmission may mean we start to see wider spread among wild birds,” chief government veterinary officer Beth Cookson told reporters.



“Once the virus becomes widespread in wild bird populations, it will not be possible to avoid losses in susceptible wildlife.”



The first Australian case was discovered in a migratory sea bird in June, with scientists warning it was a matter of time until it infected local populations.



Testing had shown the virus spreading among populations of the greater crested tern living on the coast in South Australia state.



“While this is a concerning development, it is not unexpected for us to see local transmission in birds that share a coastal habitat,” Cookson said.



Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said there was “no evidence of mass mortalities” to date, and little risk to human health.



Australia’s poultry industry remained unaffected, she added.



The national science laboratory this week confirmed seven cases in greater crested terns in South Australia, bringing the national total to 27 positive detections.



The wild birds most affected by the H5 strain include waterfowl, shorebirds, seabirds and birds of prey.