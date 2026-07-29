Over 10,000 participants at IAC 2026 Congress in Antalya

Over 10,000 participants at IAC 2026 Congress in Antalya

ANKARA  
Over 10,000 participants at IAC 2026 Congress in Antalya

 

Türkiye expects to host more than 10,000 participants from over 100 countries at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2026, which will be held in Antalya on Oct. 5-9, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

Speaking at a reception for ambassadors and foreign mission representatives in Ankara, Kacır said preparations for the congress are progressing successfully under the coordination of the Industry and Technology Ministry and the hosting of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA).

Kacır said this year’s Call for Abstracts attracted more than 8,330 submissions from 108 countries, setting a record for the highest number of applications in the history of the congress. He also noted that the event has already achieved its highest-ever early registration figures.

During the week-long event, Antalya will host technical sessions, high-level dialogues, exhibitions and business meetings covering topics including Earth observation, climate monitoring, disaster management, satellite communications, artificial intelligence, commercial space activities, space exploration and international governance, he noted.

A key feature of the congress will be the IAF Ministers and Parliamentarians Meeting, which will bring together policymakers from around the world to discuss the future of global space governance, sustainable development and international cooperation, Kacır said.

The congress, organized annually by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), will take place under the theme “The World Needs More Space.”

IAF Executive Director Christian Feichtinger said Türkiye is playing a leading role in the emergence of new actors in the global space sector and described Antalya as a fitting venue for the gathering. “Today, the world’s eyes are turning to Türkiye,” he said.

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