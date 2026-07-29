Üsküdar mayor among six detained in corruption probe

Üsküdar mayor among six detained in corruption probe

ISTANBUL
Üsküdar mayor among six detained in corruption probe

The mayor of Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, Sinem Dedetaş, was detained on July 29 along with five others as part of an expanding corruption investigation into alleged bribery and extortion linked to construction permits.

The detentions came during simultaneous raids on 11 locations across Istanbul. Authorities said those detained included Dedetaş, Deputy Mayor Ceyhun Ünlü, executive assistant Alihan Koçoğlu, architect Burçin Çevik, business consultant Adem Altıntaş and contractor Bülent Orhan Tozkoparan.

Prosecutors said investigators seized numerous digital devices during searches of their homes and Üsküdar Municipality offices.

The investigation was launched following complaints alleging irregularities in the issuance of construction and occupancy permits, statements from alleged victims and testimony provided by suspects cooperating under remorse provisions.

According to prosecutors, a municipally affiliated company signed multiple “consultancy service” agreements with contractors worth a combined 1.08 billion Turkish Liras ($22.7 million). Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) records and other evidence allegedly show that 361.4 million liras ($7.6 million) had been collected under those contracts.

The latest detentions follow earlier phases of the investigation. In the first raid on April 7, nine suspects, including Deputy Mayor Filiz Deveci, were later arrested. Seven more suspects detained in a second operation in May were also jailed, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to 16 before the July 29 operation.

The probe is the latest in a series of judicial operations targeting municipalities run by the Republican People’s Party (CHP). Since operations began with Istanbul’s Esenyurt Municipality in October 2024, prosecutors have launched corruption investigations into municipalities across the country, primarily involving allegations of bribery, bid rigging and abuse of office.

The investigations have resulted in the detention and arrest of numerous CHP mayors and municipal officials, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and several district leaders, all of whom have denied wrongdoing or whose cases remain under judicial review.

The opposition has repeatedly described the investigations as politically motivated, while the government rejects the accusations and says the judiciary acts independently.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish MPs pass student amnesty, academic reform bill

Turkish MPs pass student amnesty, academic reform bill
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