Bursa high-speed rail enters test phase

Bursa high-speed rail enters test phase

ANKARA
Bursa high-speed rail enters test phase

 

Test runs will soon begin on the Osmaneli-Bursa section of the Bandırma-Bursa-Yenişehir-Osmaneli High-Speed Rail Project, bringing the northwestern city of Bursa closer to joining Türkiye’s expanding high-speed railway network, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu said construction on the 106-kilometer Osmaneli-Bursa stretch had entered its final phase. Once operational, the line will connect directly to the Ankara-Istanbul High-Speed Rail corridor via Osmaneli, giving Bursa seamless access to the national network.

The full 201-kilometer railway is being built for speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour. It is expected to handle approximately 30 million passengers and 59 million tons of freight annually.

The minister said the new connection would provide direct high-speed rail access to around 3.2 million additional people while reducing travel times from Bursa to both Ankara and Istanbul to about two hours and 15 minutes.

Uraloğlu said comprehensive test runs would begin shortly to verify all railway systems and ensure operational readiness. Following the successful completion of testing, Bursa will officially become part of Türkiye’s high-speed rail network.

high speed, Train,

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