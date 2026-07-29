Hotel Okura partners with KK Universal for first Türkiye project

Hotel Okura partners with KK Universal for first Türkiye project

TOKYO
Hotel Okura partners with KK Universal for first Türkiye project

The project was officially announced at a signing ceremony held in Tokyo.

Japanese hotel group Hotel Okura has partnered with Istanbul-based real estate and hospitality investment group KK Universal for its first project in Türkiye, a 102-room thermal resort in Cappadocia scheduled to open in 2028.

The companies are also planning a hotel in Istanbul as the next stage of their long-term cooperation in Türkiye. KK Universal said details of the project would be announced later.

Hotel Okura Thermal Resort & Spa Cappadocia will be located in Mustafapaşa, formerly known as Sinasos, in the central province of Nevşehir.

The partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony in Tokyo. Hotel Okura said it signed a management contract on May 22 with a hotel operating company backed by KK Universal. The property will be operated by Okura Saraylı Hotel Management, a joint venture between Hotel Okura and local partners.

The resort will comprise four buildings combining preserved historic stone structures with new facilities. A historic mansion on the site will be restored and incorporated into the hotel.

Plans include a 3,500-square-meter spa and wellness center using licensed mineral-rich thermal spring water. The center will feature thermal baths, a Turkish hammam and indoor and outdoor pools.

The hotel will also have three restaurants, including Hotel Okura’s Sazanka teppanyaki restaurant and an all-day dining venue.

Mustafapaşa was named one of the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s Best Tourism Villages in 2021. The village is known for its churches, mosques and carved stone houses reflecting the area’s multicultural history.

“We are delighted to bring the Okura brand to Türkiye,” Hotel Okura President Toshihiro Ogita said. He added that the project would combine Japanese hospitality with Cappadocia’s local character.

KK Universal Chairman Kaan Namlıcı said the partnership aimed to increase demand from Japan and other Asian markets and encourage visitors to spend more time in Cappadocia.

Hotel Okura said it would pursue its future growth in Türkiye through its partnership with KK Universal.

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