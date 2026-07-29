Turkish state fund takes control of Ahbap-affiliated entities amid probe

Turkish state fund takes control of Ahbap-affiliated entities amid probe

ISTANBUL
Turkish state fund takes control of Ahbap-affiliated entities amid probe

(AA)

The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) has been appointed as a receiver for economic entities and companies affiliated with the Ahbap Association, following an investigation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In a separate order regarding the association, three individuals were directly appointed by the court as administrative receivers.

The direct management of the association and the management of its affiliated companies will be carried out through separate trustee structures.

The Istanbul 8th Criminal Court of Peace ordered the transfer of all association assets to the court-appointed receiver while initiating its dissolution. According to the ruling, the association’s operations have effectively ceased and its financial accounts remain frozen.

The court’s ruling also specified that the association’s commercial affiliates were placed under the trusteeship of the fund.

Türkiye,

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