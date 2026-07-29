Putin urges Armenian referendum on EU or Russia-led bloc

ISTANBUL

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged Armenia to hold a nationwide referendum as soon as possible on whether to pursue European Union membership or remain in the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Kremlin said.

The issue was raised during a July 27 phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, their first reported telephone conversation since Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary election.

Putin reaffirmed his support for a May 29 joint statement issued by the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan calling for Armenia to put the choice to a referendum “as soon as possible.”

Pashinyan responded that such a vote would be feasible only after Armenia submits a formal application for EU membership and the issue takes on a substantive basis, according to his office.

Armenia’s parliament approved legislation in 2025 declaring the country’s intention to pursue EU membership, but Yerevan has yet to submit a formal application.

Armenia has been a member of the EAEU since 2015. Moscow maintains that membership in both the EU and the EAEU would be incompatible because of differences in their customs and trade rules.