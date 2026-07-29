World oil prices jump 5% on Mideast strikes

Oil prices jumped five percent on July 29, rebounding in volatile trading after fresh strikes in the Middle East reignited fears of crude supply disruptions.
International benchmark Brent North Sea crude gained 5.3 percent to $88.57 a barrel, while the main U.S. oil contract WTI advanced five percent to $83.25 a barrel.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on July 31 demanded that Morocco "take back illegal migrants immediately" after thousands of people crossed the border into Spain's north African enclave Ceuta in recent days.