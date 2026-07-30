Kirkuk move propels Türkiye into global energy league

Sefer Levent-ISTANBUL

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar attended a signing ceremony in Ankara earlier this week for an agreement under which Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) will acquire a 15 percent stake in BP Energy Company of Kirkuk Limited (BPECKL).

A day later, Bayraktar met Kirkuk Governor Mehmet Seman Agha at the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry in Ankara and said: “Since the beginning of 2026, we have been signing agreements with international companies to expand TPAO and make it more active in different parts of the world. With this agreement, Türkiye has become a partner with BP in the fields in Kirkuk. This is one of our most important steps toward turning Turkish Petroleum into a company producing 1 million barrels of oil and natural gas per day.”

At first glance, the TPAO-BP agreement announced by Bayraktar may appear to be a simple share transfer. However, it points to a much deeper shift in Türkiye’s regional energy strategy. By acquiring a 15 percent stake in BPECKL, BP’s main operating company in Kirkuk, TPAO is moving Türkiye’s position in the energy equation from that of a pipeline operator to that of an upstream producer.

The details of the agreement have not been disclosed. Nevertheless, based on the information currently available, the move can be assessed through its macroeconomic, geopolitical and strategic implications.

A production capacity of 1 million barrels per day is widely regarded as the critical threshold for a national oil company to be recognized as a player in the global league. In this respect, Türkiye’s production target carries significant strategic importance. Although domestic output has gained considerable momentum following developments in the Gabar field, reaching that threshold solely through domestic reserves is not physically possible.

Kirkuk is one of the world’s oldest yet still one of its richest hydrocarbon basins. Securing a stake in the field would directly increase TPAO’s proven reserves, strengthening the company’s balance sheet and enhancing its ability to access international credit and financing.

Operating alongside a supermajor such as BP would also provide TPAO with access to the technical infrastructure and data transfer capabilities required for deepwater and complex onshore operations.

For many years, Türkiye has promoted a vision of becoming a transit hub in the East-West energy corridor. However, transit revenues and the leverage that comes from controlling transportation routes do not generate the same strategic returns as direct participation in production.

The main export route for Kirkuk crude runs through Ceyhan. TPAO’s emergence as a producer in the Kirkuk fields would create a strong commercial rationale for maintaining both the operational viability and legal framework of the Ceyhan pipeline, which has faced interruptions and periods of inactivity.

Having a commercial stake at the negotiating table with the Iraqi central government and regional actors could also serve as an economic pillar supporting Ankara’s recently developed “Development Road” initiative and its broader security cooperation vision with Baghdad.

One of the main vulnerabilities of the Turkish economy is its energy import bill. There are two ways to reduce that burden: purchasing energy more cheaply from abroad or offsetting import costs with revenues generated from oil production overseas. Income derived from TPAO’s 15 percent stake in Kirkuk would increase the company’s foreign-currency earnings. In addition, higher profits from overseas production, particularly in Kirkuk, could provide a natural financial hedge for the state balance sheet.

After spending years seeking to secure its energy needs through pipeline networks, Türkiye now wants to own reserves as well. If this strategy is expanded to other regions, the next decade could be remembered as the period when the concept of a “transit country” in Turkish energy policy gave way to that of a “global player.”

This investment will not reduce fuel prices overnight. However, increased oil revenues from abroad could lower Türkiye’s need for foreign currency to finance energy imports, creating a positive buffer over the long term for the current account balance, exchange-rate stability and inflation.