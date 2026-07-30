Go Türkiye’s latest mini-series spotlights Eastern Black Sea

ISTANBUL

Starring Cemre Baysel and Mert Yazıcıoğlu, the series will premiere on the Go Türkiye YouTube channel.

Filming has been finished on “My Heart’s Route: Black Sea” (Kalbimin Rotası Karadeniz), the latest addition to the Go Türkiye mini-series project highlighting the natural and cultural riches of Türkiye’s Eastern Black Sea region.



According to a statement by the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), the Go Türkiye mini-series initiative has generated 8.2 billion impressions and 4.8 billion views worldwide, with the new production expanding the agency’s growing slate of destination-focused stories.



Having previously released six mini-series to international audiences, TGA’s latest production turns its focus to the provinces of Trabzon, Rize and Artvin. Starring Cemre Baysel and Mert Yazıcıoğlu, the series has entered post-production following location shoots across the three provinces.



Produced by Sky Film, the project is led by producer Emre Oskay, with a screenplay by Emre Kavuk and direction by Ketche (Hakan Kırvavaç).



The mini-series aims to introduce international audiences to the Eastern Black Sea’s landscapes, rich cultural heritage and distinctive way of life through a cinematic narrative.



The story shows Trabzon’s historical landmarks and natural scenery, Rize’s tea plantations and mist-covered highlands and Artvin’s valleys, mountains and diverse cultural traditions.



Each destination plays an integral role in the storyline while showcasing the region’s unique identity through striking visuals. Following the completion of post-production, the mini-series is scheduled to premiere on the Go Türkiye YouTube channel.