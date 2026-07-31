BTS boycotts Grammys over new Asian pop category

NEW YORK

BTS says they will not enter the contest after the introduction of five new categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance. (AFP photo)

Global K-pop sensation BTS said on July 29 they will not submit their music for next year’s Grammy Awards, after the Recording Academy introduced a new Asian pop category criticized for restricting the success of regional artists.



The South Korean megastars were widely tipped in the running for several of the Grammys’ top honors, including Album of the Year, after their comeback album, ARIRANG, became one of this year’s best-selling hits.



But the seven-member group said they would not enter the contest after the introduction of five new categories, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance.



“We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year,” BTS members said in coordinated posts on their individual Instagram accounts. “We hope that music is heard and loved for what it is, rather than being defined by region or language,” they said.



BTS is the first all-South Korean act to reign over Billboard’s US top singles chart, which they achieved with their 2020 track “Dynamite,” their first hit sung completely in English.



Despite performing at the Grammys and earning several nominations, including for Best Music Video, the group has never won.



Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement he was “saddened” by the band’s decision and that success in the Asian category did not rule out wins for other headline awards.



“The Asian Pop category was created to celebrate the depth, diversity and extraordinary growth of pop artistry coming out of Asia,” he said.



“The spirit of this new category is to shine a dedicated spotlight on these important artists.”



Arirang, named after a South Korean folk song, includes mostly English lyrics but explores themes including Korean identity after the band’s hiatus for mandatory military service.



It would not have qualified for the Grammys’ Best Asian Pop Music Performance, announced last month, because it requires entries make “meaningful use” of at least one Asian language.



The Recording Academy said the new award aims to honor “artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.”