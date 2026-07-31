‘Terror-free Türkiye’ framework bill nears parliament

‘Terror-free Türkiye’ framework bill nears parliament

ANKARA
‘Terror-free Türkiye’ framework bill nears parliament

 

A draft law setting out the legal framework for the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative is nearing completion and is expected to be submitted to parliament early next week, according to sources from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The temporary legislation would govern the next stage of the initiative, which seeks the full disarmament and dissolution of the PKK.

Under the reported draft, a six-month application period would begin only after authorities formally verify that the group has laid down its arms and dissolved.

The period could be extended by a further six months if necessary.

PKK members who were not involved in violence could be placed on probation, while serious crimes would remain outside the scope of the legislation.

The proposal is also expected to establish two separate oversight bodies — one within the presidency and another in parliament — to manage and monitor the process.

AKP sources said the draft would not contain provisions tailored specifically to jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan or the group’s senior figures.

The text is expected to be circulated among parliamentary parties over the weekend.

AKP officials said they wanted the proposal to enter the legislative process with the broadest possible support if sufficient common ground could be reached.

Following final consultations, the bill is expected to be filed with the Parliament Speaker’s Office and referred swiftly to the relevant commission.

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