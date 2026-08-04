Fenerbahçe aims for Champions League playoff spot

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe is set to host Austrian side Sturm Graz on Aug. 5 at the Chobani Stadium for the first leg of its Champions League third qualifying round tie.



The Turkish club enters the matchup following a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate victory over Polish club Gornik Zabrze in the previous round, secured via a 1-0 home win and a 1-1 draw away. Managed by İsmail Kartal, Fenerbahçe wrapped up final tactical preparations at the Can Bartu Facilities as the squad zeroes in on securing a vital advantage on home turf.



Sturm Graz arrives in Istanbul looking to claim a major scalp in European competition. The Austrian outfit is aiming to navigate the rigorous qualification path to earn a spot in the lucrative expanded Champions League league phase.



English referee Chris Kavanagh has been appointed to officiate the opening leg in Istanbul, with Stuart Attwell managing video assistant referee duties.

Following Aug. 5’s clash, the decisive second leg is scheduled for Aug. 11 at the Stadion Graz-Liebenau in Austria.



The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the Champions League playoff round and will fight against the victorious side in the Lyon-Sparta Prag tie for a spot in the league phase.



Seven teams will advance from the qualifying rounds into the elite 36-team main phase draw to be made Aug. 27 in Monaco.