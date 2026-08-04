Social media content boom drives surge in camera demand

Şevval Aydoğan-ISTANBUL

The rapid growth of social media content creation, the expansion of the influencer economy, and the recurring popularity of analog and retro photography trends have significantly increased demand for cameras and recording equipment in Türkiye.



Not only professional content creators but also everyday social media users are increasingly purchasing cameras, microphones, lighting products, and accessories.

From large corporations and small businesses to restaurant chefs and independent entrepreneurs, a growing number of people are seeking to create the most effective content for social media platforms.



This shift has also been reflected in e-commerce sales.



According to data from e-commerce platform Hepsiburada, its “Photo and Camera” category grew by 75 percent compared with the same period last year.

Consumer interest has expanded beyond cameras themselves to include supporting equipment that completes the content creation experience.



The fastest-growing product group was action camera accessories, which recorded a 1,600 percent increase in demand.



Demand for vlog cameras rose by 300 percent, while sales of retro-designed mirrorless cameras increased by 115 percent. Among the core tools used by content creators, demand for lavalier microphones grew by 67 percent year-on-year, while ring lights saw an increase of approximately 113 percent.



Çağrı Menteş, Chief Marketing Officer of e-commerce infrastructure provider ikas, said the most striking change has not been in sales figures alone but in consumer behavior.



“People are no longer buying just a camera. They are purchasing cameras, lighting systems, microphones, and other equipment together to build their own content production studios,” he added. “



This shows that content creation has evolved from a niche hobby into an investment area for a much broader audience,” Menteş said.



Menteş stated that the company has observed an increase in camera sales as social media content creation becomes more widespread. He noted that content production was once primarily the domain of professionals but has since become much more mainstream.



According to Menteş, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly producing their own content in order to promote products, reduce advertising costs, and improve visibility on social media. This trend has contributed to higher demand for cameras, lighting equipment, microphones, and other recording tools.



He also said that interest in analog and instant cameras has been growing, particularly among younger consumers.



“On one hand, rising global demand for cameras is increasing prices. On the other hand, higher costs for chips and electronic components used in production are also being reflected in retail prices,” Menteş said.



He added that exchange rate movements in Türkiye have been another significant factor affecting prices.



“Despite the price increases, interest in the category continues to grow,” he said.



Prices for vlog cameras currently start at around 3,000 Turkish Liras and can reach as high as 60,000 liras (around $1,300). Instant cameras, commonly known as Polaroid-style cameras, are priced between 6,000 and 15,000 liras.



While sales of digital cameras continue to grow rapidly, interest in analog cameras remains strong. Consumers interested in nostalgic photography are searching for film cameras not only on second-hand platforms but also in antique stores and flea markets.



These markets, particularly popular among younger buyers, offer a wide variety of products and price ranges suitable for different budgets.