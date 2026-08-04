Near-threatened Eurasian otter spotted in Tigris River

DİYARBAKIR

A Eurasian otter, a near-threatened semi-aquatic mammal, has been recorded in the Tigris River in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.



The species, which inhabits rivers, streams, lakes and coastal areas across Türkiye and Europe, was classified as Near Threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List in 2020.



The otter was photographed by wildlife photographer Veysi Arcagök while documenting the biodiversity of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Hevsel Gardens. The protected animal lives in burrows dug along the banks of the Tigris River and hunting the species is punishable by fines.



Arcagök said he encountered the otter while photographing a heron fishing along the river.



“Watching it catch a fish in its natural habitat was incredibly exciting,” he said. “The presence of otters in the Tigris River shows that the natural ecosystem has largely been preserved.”



He noted that he had documented a leucistic hooded crow in the area last year, adding that such observations demonstrate Diyarbakır’s rich wildlife alongside its historical and cultural heritage.



“I knew otters lived in the region, but this was the first time I had seen one. It was an unforgettable experience,” he said.



Ali Satar, a professor in the Department of Biology at the Faculty of Science at Dicle University, stressed the importance of protecting the species.



“Otters are endangered and must be protected,” he said. “They provide significant ecological benefits by creating habitats that support other aquatic life.”



Satar explained that otters build small dams that deepen sections of waterways, creating refuges where aquatic organisms can survive and reproduce during periods of low water.



“Every species plays a vital role in the ecosystem,” he said. “If you eliminate one species, many others may also disappear.”



He also urged the public not to harm protected wildlife or pollute their habitats, noting that legal action is taken against those who injure or kill otters.

The otter was photographed in the UNESCO-listed Hevsel Gardens.