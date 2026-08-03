Bodrum International Ballet Festival opens

Bodrum International Ballet Festival opens

MUĞLA
Bodrum International Ballet Festival opens

The opening performance was presented by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet at the Bodrum Castle.

The 23rd International Bodrum Ballet Festival opened on Aug. 1 in the southwestern resort town of Bodrum with a performance of “Swan Lake,” one of the masterpieces of the world ballet repertoire.


Organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, the festival’s opening performance was presented by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet at the North Moat of Bodrum Castle.


The audience showed strong interest in the production, which featured Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, while the dancers’ performances were warmly received in the castle’s historic setting.


Among those attending the opening night were Bodrum Governor Ali Sırmalı, Acting Director General and Artistic Director of the State Opera and Ballet Barış Salcan and Bodrum Municipality Coordinator Emel Çakaloğlu, along with numerous art
lovers.
The festival also paid tribute to Almula Özlem, the late principal choreographer of the Ankara State Opera and Ballet, who died at the age of 46 while undergoing medical treatment two years ago.


The festival, which will continue through Aug. 17 with a program of acclaimed productions, will stage a second performance of “Swan Lake”
on Aug. 2.

Bodrum International Ballet Festival,

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