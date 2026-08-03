‘The Odyssey’ expected to boost interest in Troy

ÇANAKKALE

Professor Aslan says there is no doubt that this film will also make a major contribution to tourism in Troy.

Interest in the ancient city of Troy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that attracts an average of 400,000 domestic and international visitors each year, is expected to increase following the release of acclaimed director Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” adapted from Homer’s epic poem.



Professor Rüstem Aslan, head of the Troy Excavation Committee, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the mythological action film tells the story of King Odysseus’ journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War and would provide substantial international exposure for both the ancient city of Troy and the surrounding

region.



Aslan said international interest in Troy had already increased following the opening of the Troy Exhibition at Rome’s Colosseum in June, organized through cooperation between the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and Italy’s Culture Ministry, adding that the momentum had been further strengthened by Christopher Nolan’s new film.



Describing the exhibition in Rome as one of the most comprehensive Troy exhibitions in recent years, Aslan noted that it also features artifacts from Anatolian civilizations linked to Troy and said the exhibition would contribute to regional tourism in the long term.



Recalling that Wolfgang Petersen’s 2004 film “Troy” had also increased interest in the archaeological site, Aslan said, “There is no doubt that this film will also make a major contribution to tourism in Troy and further increase international interest in the ancient city.”



Aslan said he watched the film during a special screening in Çanakkale and described Nolan’s adaptation as one that remains largely faithful to Homer’s epic while reinterpreting Odysseus’ return journey through a contemporary cinematic language.



Nilgün Gökser, chair of the Çanakkale Association of Tourist Hoteliers, Operators and Investors (ÇATOD), said the ancient city of Troy, which welcomes around 400,000 visitors annually, is not only a site of historical heritage but also a cultural and tourism brand with global recognition.



Emphasizing that “The Odyssey” presents an important opportunity to introduce Çanakkale’s thousands of years of history, rich cultural heritage and tourism potential to the world, Gökser said: “Transforming this opportunity into lasting destination value requires public institutions, local governments, professional organizations and the tourism sector to act in coordination toward common goals.



Today, the world is talking about “The Odyssey.” Our aim is to ensure that this global interest is directed toward Troy, the ancient homeland of Troy in Çanakkale and the cultural richness of this unique geography.”