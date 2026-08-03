Istanbul Airport sets European record with 289,260 passengers in a single day

ANKARA

Istanbul Airport served 289,260 passengers on Aug. 1, reaching the highest daily passenger traffic ever recorded in both Türkiye and Europe, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.



In a written statement, Uraloğlu also stated that the airport’s strategic importance in international aviation continues to increase.



He said Istanbul Airport ranks among the world’s leading airports thanks to its capacity, strong infrastructure and service quality.



“The new record once again demonstrates that our airport is further strengthening its position as a global transfer hub,” Uraloğlu said.



Istanbul Airport handled a total of 39.92 million passengers in January-June, up from 39.25 million in the same period of last year, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).



The international passenger tally in the first half rose 2 percent year-on-year to 31.7 million, while domestic passenger traffic remained almost unchanged at 8.24 million.