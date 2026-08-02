Istanbul consumer prices rise 2.06 percent in July: Chamber

ISTANBUL

The annual consumer price inflation in Istanbul eased from 35.94 percent in June yo 35.2 percent in July.

Istanbul’s Consumer Price Index increased 2.06 percent in July from the previous month, according to data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO).



Prices had risen 1.14 percent month-on-month in June.



The annual increase in the Istanbul Consumer Price Index stood at 35.2 percent in July, down from 35.94 per-cent in June.



Healthcare recorded the highest monthly price increase in Istanbul in July, rising 9.77 percent.

Transportation prices increased 4.42 percent, while communication prices rose 3.69 percent.



Prices for recreation and culture increased 2.5 percent, followed by housing at 2.01 percent and furnishings and household equipment at 1.6 percent.



Prices in the restaurants and hotels category rose 1.54 percent, while education prices increased 1.47 percent. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices climbed 1.3 percent.



Alcoholic beverage and tobacco prices increased 0.77 percent.



Meanwhile, clothing and footwear was the only main expenditure group to record a decline in July, with prices falling 0.66 percent.



Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the nationwide inflation data for July on Aug. 3.



According to a survey of economists conducted by state-run Anadolu Agency Finance, the Consumer Price In-dex (CPI) is expected to rise 1.82 percent month-on-month in July.