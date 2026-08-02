Türkiye’s crude steel production increases 8.1 pct in first half

Türkiye’s crude steel production increases 8.1 pct in first half

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s crude steel production increases 8.1 pct in first half

Türkiye is the world’s seventh largest producer of crude steel.

Türkiye’s crude steel production increased 8.1 percent year-on-year to 19.8 million tons in the January-June period, according to data from the Turkish Steel Producers Association (TÇÜD).


In June, crude steel production rose 14.7 percent compared with the same month last year, reaching 3.3 million tons.


Consumption of finished steel products increased 0.4 percent year-on-year to 3.1 million tons in June. In the January-June period, consumption rose 6.6 percent to 19.9 million tons.


Türkiye’s steel product exports increased 28.4 percent year-on-year by volume in June, reaching 1.7 million tons. In value terms, exports rose 29.7 percent to $1.2 billion.


In the January-June period, steel exports increased 2.5 percent by volume compared with the same period of 2025, reaching 7.8 million tons. Their value rose 1.3 percent to $5.3 billion.


TÇÜD Secretary-General Veysel Yayan said Türkiye maintained its position as the world’s seventh-largest crude steel producer, ranking ahead of Germany.


Yayan noted that the decline recorded in the first five months of the year was reversed by the strong performance in June. He said robust demand, particularly from markets in the Middle East and South America, contributed to the improvement.


Türkiye’s steel exports to the Middle East increased 80 percent year-on-year to 212,600 tons in June, while exports to South America surged 406 percent to 182,500 tons, Yayan said.

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