Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave

Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave

BUDAPEST
Hungary PM announces closure of nuclear plant due to heat wave

The dried-up Danube riverbed is pictured with the Paks power plant in the background, near Dunaszentbenedek, close to Paks town on July 31, 2026.

On Aug. 2, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced the shutdown of the country’s sole nuclear power plant after record-low water levels in the Danube River forced its first halt in 44 years.


The move marks the latest stage in an energy crisis triggered by prolonged drought and extreme heat across Europe.


The nuclear plant in Paks, south of Budapest, normally providing around a third of the central European country’s electricity needs, is cooled by water pumped from the Danube river, which has dropped to record low levels due to lack of rain and successive heatwaves since May.


“Due to the further drop in the Danube’s water level, one of the last two generating units at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant will be shut down at 1:30 a.m.,” Magyar posted on X.


“As a result, the plant’s output will fall to just 240 megawatts, and tomorrow it will be completely shut down for the first time in 44 years,” he added.


On July 31, the plant’s operator said declining water levels could force Paks to be taken completely offline around the middle of next week.


National weather service HungaroMet forecast highs of over 40 degrees Celsius over the coming days. A 42 degrees Celsius peak predicted for Aug. 6 would match the national temperature record set earlier this summer.

Hungary, heat wave ,

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