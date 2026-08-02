Medium-high and high-technology exports hit $56 billion in first half

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is increasing its exports of technology insentive products across a wide-range of industries, including aircraft, weapons and motor vehicles.

Türkiye’s exports of “critical technology” products, comprising goods classified as medium-high and high technology, reached $56.2 billion in the first six months of this year.



Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed Türkiye is increasing its exports of technology-intensive products across a wide range of industries, from aircraft and spacecraft, weapons and ammunition and motor vehicles to medical products, computers and electrical equipment.



Türkiye’s exports of medium-high and high-technology products stood at $53.1 billion in 2013 before reaching $60.1 billion in 2017. Exports of these products rose to $101.1 billion in 2024 and $111.9 billion last year.



In the January-June period, exports of these products increased by 8.4 percent year-on-year, reaching $56.2 billion.



Exports of high-technology products reached a record $4.5 billion in the first half of this year, rising 3.3 percent compared with the same period last year.



Within this category, the manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products recorded the highest export value at $1.7 billion.



It was followed by the manufacture of aircraft and spacecraft at $1.6 billion and the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, medicinal chemical products and botanical products at $1.3 billion.



Exports of medium-high technology products rose by 8.8 percent during the same period, reaching $51.7 billion.



The manufacture of motor vehicles was the leading export sector in this category, with exports totaling $19.6 billion.



It was followed by the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products at $9.8 billion, electrical equipment at $9.6 billion and machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified at $9.3 billion.



These sectors were followed by the manufacture of weapons and ammunition at $2.5 billion, the manufacture of medical and dental instruments and supplies at $537 million, and the manufacture of aircraft, spacecraft and related machinery, as well as other transport equipment excluding ships and boats, at $393.4 million.