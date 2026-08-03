Divers explore Van Lake’s underwater heritage

ISTANBUL

Van Lake contains a pre-Christian-era underwater city and a Russian shipwreck.

Beneath the surface of Van Lake, a hidden world of ancient history and natural wonders is drawing a growing wave of adventurous divers into its captivating depths.



Considered one of Türkiye’s significant diving destinations, the lake offers divers the opportunity to discover underwater wrecks, ancient remains and the world’s largest microbialites, while highlighting the region’s potential for diving tourism.



The underwater heritage of Van Lake, including historical ruins, shipwrecks and towering microbialites, provides unique experiences for diving enthusiasts. Efforts to document these underwater sites are also contributing to the promotion and preservation of the region’s natural and cultural assets.



Most recently, a 32-member diving team organized by Van Diving School explored the waters off Reşadiye village in Bitlis province’s Tatvan district.



The divers captured images of a 40-meter-long Russian shipwreck located at a depth of around 17 meters, as well as microbialites stretching several meters beneath the surface.



Serkan Ök, Van provincial representative of the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation and a diving instructor, said they came together to promote the underwater mysteries of Van Lake.



Ök said the lake has become a major attraction for diving enthusiasts in recent years, noting that it is home to the world’s largest microbialites.



Recalling that Van Lake contains underwater city remains dating back to the pre-Christian era and a Russian shipwreck from around 1905, Ök said: “Van Lake is approximately 600,000 years old and hosts microbialites that formed over thousands of years. The lake, where altitude diving is possible, is preferred by professional divers for this feature. We have around 14 important diving locations in the lake. One of the most significant areas is Reşadiye, where microbialites and the Russian wreck are located.”



Ök said 32 divers took part in the latest dive and that although the water temperature limits the maximum depth to 17 meters, visibility is very high. He added that the lack of currents in June, July and August increases interest in the area.



The largest microbialite identified in Van Lake so far measures 34.4 meters in length and is estimated to be around 100,000 years old, Ök said, adding that researchers believe larger formations may still exist.



Highlighting the importance of the Russian wreck for diving tourism, Ök said: “There are many artificial wrecks in Türkiye and around the world. This one, however, is a real ship that experienced war and sank due to natural disasters. Diving enthusiasts most want to see this natural wreck. That is why the tours we organize attract great interest.”

‘An exciting and enjoyable dive’



Mehmet Akçan, who joined the diving event with his children, said he received diving training in Van Lake and has also dived in different parts of Türkiye.



Saying it was his first time diving among microbialites, Akçan said he was trying to introduce the sport to his children as well.



“After the microbialites, we also saw the Russian wreck. Being the only wreck in Van Lake and the views it offers make it extremely impressive. We invite everyone to come and dive here,” he said.



Diver Lokman Güden said he had dived at various locations across Türkiye but described the Van Lake experience as unique.



“The underwater landscape made me feel as if I were on another planet. The microbialites and the Russian wreck were fascinating. We had an exciting and enjoyable dive. I recommend everyone come and see these beauties,” he said.



Gülsüm Akçan, who dived with her father, said seeing the underwater formations was an unforgettable experience.



“As we go deeper, the water gets colder, and sometimes it becomes challenging, but seeing the microbialites makes all the effort worthwhile,” she said.