Spain puts Ceuta migrant crossing toll at 72

Spain puts Ceuta migrant crossing toll at 72

CEUTA
Spain puts Ceuta migrant crossing toll at 72

A migrant who crossed into Spain from Morocco drinks water distributed by Spanish soldiers in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Aug. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Antonio Sempere)

At least 72 people died during last week’s mass crossing from Morocco into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta, a Spanish official said on Aug. 2.

“The latest figure that we have is 72,” Miguel Ángel Pérez Triano, the Spanish government’s delegate in Ceuta, told reporters. The previous official toll was 67.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry later said it had confirmed 11 deaths on its coast, including 10 people who drowned and one who fell from a rocky area. The ministry said it was working with Spanish authorities to verify reports of additional deaths in Ceuta.

Spanish estimates indicate that up to 60,000 people entered the enclave during the crossing, many by swimming around a border barrier extending into the Mediterranean. Morocco put the number at around 40,000.

Most of those who crossed had returned voluntarily to Morocco by the weekend, Spanish officials said.

Police and troops continued to patrol Ceuta on Aug. 2, although the streets and border area were largely calm. Spanish rescue teams searched the waters near a newly installed 500-meter floating barrier, while small groups of migrants remained in the enclave.

Spain has blamed human-smuggling networks for spreading misleading claims about a recent Supreme Court ruling. Authorities said migrants had been led to believe that people reaching Ceuta by sea could not be returned immediately.

The European Union is due to hold a video meeting on Aug. 4 after leaders from 22 member states called for a coordinated response to the crossings.

Italy has temporarily reintroduced checks on arrivals from Spain for one month, prompting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to criticize what he described as the “selfish” response of some European governments.

crisis ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

    Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

  2. Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

    Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

  3. Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

    Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

  4. Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

    Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

  5. Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord

    Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord
Recommended
Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala
Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz
Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord

Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord
Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises past 6,000

Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises past 6,000
Drone strike on Moscow region kills 5

Drone strike on Moscow region kills 5
Arson suspect arrested as US northwest battles wildfires

Arson suspect arrested as US northwest battles wildfires
EU migration rifts deepen after Ceuta crossings

EU migration rifts deepen after Ceuta crossings
WORLD Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Millions of Shiite Muslims observed the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage Aug. 4 in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala, under the shadow of ongoing regional tensions and fears of another round of escalation in the U.S.-Iran war.
ECONOMY Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July

Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July

Türkiye’s automobile and light commercial vehicle market contracted 10.72 percent year-on-year in the January-July period of 2026, totaling 638,965 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for Champions League playoff spot

Fenerbahçe aims for Champions League playoff spot

Fenerbahçe is set to host Austrian side Sturm Graz on Aug. 5 at the Chobani Stadium for the first leg of its Champions League third qualifying round tie.
﻿