Venezuela transition talks to start this week

Venezuela transition talks to start this week

CARACAS
Venezuela transition talks to start this week

Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a parliamentary session in Caracas. (AFP Photo)

Political transition talks in Venezuela will begin in person next week in Caracas, the government and the opposition announced on Aug. 1, the day when negotiations in the troubled South American country were expected to start.


Venezuela, a country that has the world’s largest proven oil reserves but an economy in shambles, has been in a state of even bigger flux since U.S. forces deposed president Nicolas Maduro in January.


Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, who formerly served as Maduro’s vice president, has been governing under Washington’s watchful eye since then.


Devastating earthquakes last month in the north of the country killed more than 5,500 people, compounding the country’s woes.


“We agreed on a first in-person meeting in Caracas next week,” Jorge Rodriguez, the head of the National Assembly and chief government negotiator, said after a telephone call with opposition figure Dinorah Figuera.


“We have established a working agenda with clear and verifiable objectives,” he said in a statement, noting that the first meeting would address assistance for those affected by the quake, the “reinforcement of democracy,” and political rights.


Jorge Rodriguez, who also is the interim leader’s brother, said he hoped to launch an “inclusive and efficient” negotiating process.


The government team will also include former foreign minister Jorge Arreaza.


Figuera leads the opposition bloc that in 2015 won a legislative majority, which was backed by Washington but rejected by Maduro. She lived in exile for years.

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