Trump climbs down on Iran strikes after Tehran threats

WASHINGTON

A woman walks past a large billboard pledging revenge against US President Donald Trump along Jomhouri Street in central Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Aug. 1 that he will order American forces to hold off on new strikes against Iran, claiming Mideast allies had reached the parameters of a deal to end the five-month old war.



The emerging deal “would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat,” Trump wrote in a social media post.



“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump said.



Israel agreed to join the U.S. in the commitment to try to complete the agreement with Iran that would bring about an end to the war, he added. Iran did not offer any immediate public reaction to the announcement.



Fears had mounted that the fighting could escalate once again after Trump threatened to hit Iran “very hard” and was reportedly considering renewed heavy attacks, including against energy infrastructure.



After more than five months of war, which began on Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Tehran, there is seemingly no end to the conflict in sight.



A previous ceasefire deal with similar terms, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, fell through, and Iran has since tightened its control over the vital waterway as the two countries resumed attacks against each other in recent weeks.



The resumption of hostilities has caused global oil prices, which had dipped during the initial ceasefire, to again rise.



And the back-and-forth comes just three months before midterm elections in the United States that could pose a challenge for Trump’s Republican Party.



U.S. embassies in capitals across the Middle East had warned their citizens on Aug. 1 to beware of “unforeseen escalation” in the regional conflict and urged them to be ready to leave.



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman called Trump to express concerns about his strike plans, Axios reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials.



One source with knowledge of the call told Axios that the Saudi crown prince had “urged Trump to de-escalate and refrain from launching the strikes”.



The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.



Iran and the U.S. resumed exchanges of fire last month after a days-long lull in fighting, although there were no reported strikes overnight July 31 to Aug. 1.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News earlier in the week that the US had “wiped out” much of Iran’s defenses, adding that Tehran was “now willing and in some cases seem eager to do a deal on denuclearization, to do a deal on the straits.”



Still, he said Iran could “still do damage.”



On July 29, a drone struck a U.S.-owned gas vessel moored in an Egyptian port, causing a fire. Egypt is investigating but has not yet accused any group of launching the attack.



Meanwhile, an “unknown projectile” struck a tanker off the coast of Oman, a British maritime agency said on Aug. 1.



Iran has effectively maintained control over navigation through Hormuz since the outbreak of the war, requiring vessels to obtain permission and pay transit fees before using the waterway.



Maritime trade tracking firm Kpler said on July 31 that traffic through the Hormuz strait has dropped “sharply.”



On the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another waterway that has gained increasing importance as a transit route for Saudi Arabian oil, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Aug. 1 denied seeking to charge ships for passage through it.



The narrow waterway connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean and, via the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean.