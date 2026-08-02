Armenia government resigns after parliament's transition

Armenia government resigns after parliament's transition

YEREVAN
Armenia government resigns after parliaments transition

Armenia’s government resigned on Aug. 2 after the country’s newly elected parliament convened for its first session in the capital Yerevan.


The move was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a video address.


“According to Article 158 of the Constitution, the government resigns on the day of the first session of the newly elected National Assembly,” he said.

Under Armenia’s Constitution, the outgoing government continues to perform its duties in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.


The first session of Armenia’s newly elected National Assembly was marked by controversies as, for the first time in the country’s history, the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, was not invited to attend, drawing criticism from opposition lawmakers.

The Armenian Apostolic Church has emerged as one of the government’s most outspoken domestic critics in recent years.

Karekin has repeatedly criticized Pashinyan’s administration over issues including the country’s security and relations with Azerbaijan.

The prime minister has publicly accused senior church leaders of interfering in politics.

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