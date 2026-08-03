Massive Attack banned from Singapore over Palestinian flag

Massive Attack banned from Singapore over Palestinian flag

LONDON
Massive Attack banned from Singapore over Palestinian flag

A video shows two Massive Attack members on stage unfurling a Palestinian flag to loud cheers from the audience, prompting the police probe.

British trip-hop band Massive Attack has been barred from performing in Singapore after an investigation found two members unfurled a Palestinian flag during a concert, police said.


Two band members who held the flag on stage during a concert on Wednesday were also banned from re-entering Singapore and issued with warnings, police said in a statement late on July 31, without naming the pair.


Singapore, known for its tough laws on public speech and assembly, bans the open display of all foreign flags, national emblems or banners without a permit.


A video circulating online showed two Massive Attack members on stage unfurling a Palestinian flag to loud, prolonged cheers from the audience, prompting the police probe.


After concluding their investigation and in consultation with state prosecutors, police said they “administered stern warnings to both men” and barred them from coming back to the city-state.
The media regulator is also probing possible breaches of licensing conditions.


“Notwithstanding the event organiser’s prior acknowledgement of the license conditions, during the performance, two band members held a foreign flag on stage, and one of them also shouted ‘Free Palestine,’” police said.


The media regulator “will also not grant any future application for performances by the band in Singapore in view of the entry ban,” police said.


The band is known for its criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and has used its popularity to support the Palestinian cause.


In April, frontman Robert Del Naja was among more than 200 people arrested at a protest in London’s Trafalgar Square in support of Palestine Action, an activist group banned by British authorities.


Affluent Singapore has established itself as a top concert hub for Southeast Asia, boasting of multi-night performances by Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.


The police urged the public, including foreigners, “to refrain from importing foreign politics as this can undermine our social cohesion and the rule of law.”

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