Türkiye braces for sweltering August heatwave

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is set to experience a spell of intense summer heat in the first week of August, with temperatures expected to exceed seasonal averages across much of the country.

The hottest conditions are forecast for the southeastern provinces, where temperatures are likely to surpass 40 degrees Celsius, while high humidity is expected to make conditions particularly oppressive in Istanbul and other coastal parts of the Marmara region.

Climate scientist and meteorological engineer Hüseyin Toros of Istanbul Technical University said the period popularly known as eyyam-ı bahur — a traditional term referring to the hottest days of summer — is not an official meteorological phenomenon with fixed dates. While commonly associated with the period between late July and early August, its timing and intensity vary from year to year.

Current atmospheric forecast models indicate that temperatures will rise above seasonal norms across large parts of Türkiye from the middle of the week. According to Toros, the heatwave will be driven by hot air masses arriving from the Arabian Peninsula in the east and North Africa in the west, producing different impacts across the country.

The primary concern in southeastern Türkiye will be extreme air temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, while residents of Istanbul are expected to face heightened discomfort due to elevated humidity levels, which will push perceived temperatures significantly higher.

Toros said long-term observations reveal a clear warming trend across Türkiye. Data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service show the country’s average annual temperature increased from 12.7 degrees Celsius during 1970-1980 to 14.4 degrees Celsius over the 2014-2025 period. The warmest year on record was 2024, with an average temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, while 1992 was the coldest at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

He warned that climate assessments indicate Türkiye is facing increasing risks from rising temperatures and more frequent extreme weather events. Future heatwaves are expected to become more common, longer-lasting and more intense, posing challenges for public health, water resources, agriculture, urban infrastructure and energy systems.

Toros also highlighted the urban heat island effect, where concrete and asphalt absorb heat during the day and release it overnight, keeping cities significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas. He called for expanding green spaces, increasing shaded areas and adopting urban planning measures that reduce heat accumulation.

Experts recommend avoiding prolonged outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., staying well hydrated, wearing light, breathable clothing, limiting direct sun exposure and scheduling physical activity during the early morning or evening hours.