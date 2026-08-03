Industrial product inspections result in $3.7 mln in fines

ANKARA

The Industry and Technology Ministry inspected more than 26,000 industrial products in the first six months of the year and imposed administrative fines totaling 175.9 million Turkish Liras ($3.7 million) on 2,441 products found to be non-compliant.

The ministry conducts product safety inspections to ensure that industrial products on the market comply with requirements related to human safety, property protection and environmental standards.

Ministry teams inspected 26,310 industrial products during the period, with the largest number of inspections carried out on elevators (9,225) and electrical equipment (6,698).

Of the industrial products inspected, 2,441 were found to be non-compliant. The overall non-compliance rate was 9.3 percent. The highest rates of non-compliance were recorded in boilers (42.86 percent), energy-efficiency products (37.97 percent) and elevators (17.14 percent).

The ministry also issued recall orders for 105 different brands and models of industrial products. Among the recalled product groups, automotive products (45) and energy-efficiency products (20) accounted for the largest shares.

Administrative fines totaling 176 million liras were imposed for the identified violations. In addition, manufacturers were granted time to correct non-compliance issues involving 238 products.

The largest fines were imposed on elevators, amounting to 107 million liras, followed by automotive products at 38.7 million liras and machinery at 10.6 million liras.