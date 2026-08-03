Moscow says Ukraine again targeted Wildberries warehouses

Moscow says Ukraine again targeted Wildberries warehouses

KIEV
Moscow says Ukraine again targeted Wildberries warehouses

People walk past Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries' logo in downtown Moscow on July 27, 2026. (AFP)

 A new Ukrainian overnight strike targeted a warehouse belonging to the Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries in the Vladimir region, about 180 kilometres (112 miles) east of Moscow, the company and local authorities reported Aug. 3.


"A fire broke out at one of the company's logistics sites in the Vladimir region following an attack," Wildberries said in a statement, adding that warehouse staff had been evacuated. 


Regional governor Alexander Avdeyev said the attack was carried out by drones.


"There is damage and a fire," he posted on the Russian messaging app Max, adding that "a young man was injured". 


Since mid-July, Ukraine has struck around 20 sites belonging to Wildberries across various parts of Russia and in annexed Crimea. 


The initial attacks on the night of July 17-18 left eight people dead and nearly 90 wounded at sites in the Moscow and Tambov regions. 


Since then, Ukrainian drone strikes have targeted sites near Saint Petersburg, in Simferopol in Crimea, in Krasnodar and Volgograd, and in Samara. 
Wildberries is a highly popular online retail platform in Russia, often dubbed the "Russian Amazon". 


The attacks on its warehouses are part of a campaign of long-range Ukrainian strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Russia, which has been waging a large-scale offensive in Ukraine since February 2022. 


Kiev says the aim is to force the Kremlin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

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