TotalEnergies says to buy Shell's wind, solar business in Europe

PARIS

This photograph shows the logo of TotalEnergies at the Total Energies refinery site, in Gonfreville-l'Orcher, near Le Havre, northwestern France, on Oct. 5, 2022. (AFP)

French energy giant TotalEnergies said on Aug. 3that it had signed a deal with Shell to buy Shell's European onshore renewable energy businesses for an undisclosed amount.

The deal represents around four gigawatts of electricity production, mainly solar and wind power in operation or being built in Italy and the Netherlands, as well as solar, wind and battery storage projects in Italy, Britain and Spain.

At the same time, TotalEnergies said it would sell a 50 percent stake in a portfolio of wine and solar assets in Germany, Spain, France and Poland to the U.S. investment firm KKR, in a deal that values the portfolio at 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion).