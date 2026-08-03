Liechtenstein's anti-money laundering data hacked: gov't

Liechtenstein's anti-money laundering data hacked: gov't

VADUZ
Liechtensteins anti-money laundering data hacked: govt

Exterior view of the Liechtenstein Government Building in Vaduz, Liechtenstein on Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo)

Liechtenstein's government announced on Aug. 2 that unknown hackers last week accessed tens of thousands of files at a special register maintained to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

"According to preliminary findings, an unknown perpetrator gained unauthorised digital access to the VwbP (Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution) during the night of July 30, 2026," said a government statement.

They targeted the Register of Beneficial Owners of Legal Entities, set up in 2021 to help "prevent money laundering and terrorist financing", said the statement.

A team appointed to investigate the hack has already established that the hackers had managed to steal data "from approximately 31,000 legal entities", the statement added.

A crisis team led by Prime Minister Brigitte Haas and Justice Minister Emanuel Schadler was set up on Saturday evening to investigate the breach and inform those affected as soon as possible.

 

cyber attack,

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