Turkish travelers spend $362 million on souvenirs during trips abroad

Turkish travelers spend $362 million on souvenirs during trips abroad

ANKARA
Turkish travelers spend $362 million on souvenirs during trips abroad

Turkish citizens spent $362 million on souvenirs during their trips abroad in the January-June period of 2026, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Türkiye generated $25.75 billion in tourism revenue in the first half of the year. Meanwhile, tourism expenditure by Turkish residents traveling abroad totaled $5.2 billion, marking a 0.4 percent decrease compared with the same period last year.

Data on overseas spending showed that Turkish travelers brought back $362 million worth of souvenirs during the six-month period. In the first half of 2025, spending on souvenirs had amounted to $396 million.

Expenditure classified under the category of “carpets, rugs and similar products,” which is separate from souvenirs, reached $2.2 million in the January-June period. The figure had stood at $27.7 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The largest share of Turkish tourists’ spending abroad was accounted for by accommodation and food and beverage expenses.

Accommodation spending increased from $905 million in the first half of 2025 to $1 billion in the same period this year.

Food and beverage expenditures rose from $950 million to $1.1 billion year-on-year.

Spending categorized as “other expenditures” declined from $476 million in the first half of last year to $441 million this year.

tourists ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

    Top military council names Dalkıran air force chief, promotes dozens

  2. Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

    Bahçeli first to sign bill tied to anti-terror initiative

  3. Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

    Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

  4. Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

    Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

  5. Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord

    Barzani meets Sharaa for talks on SDF accord
Recommended
Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July

Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July
Oil giant Aramcos profits soar 44 pct as war boosts prices

Oil giant Aramco's profits soar 44 pct as war boosts prices
HSBC announces share buy-back of up to $1 billion

HSBC announces share buy-back of up to $1 billion
Higher jet fuel costs hit Lufthansa profit

Higher jet fuel costs hit Lufthansa profit
Social media content boom drives surge in camera demand

Social media content boom drives surge in camera demand
Turkish defense, aerospace exports rise 14.4 percent to $1.12 billion in July

Turkish defense, aerospace exports rise 14.4 percent to $1.12 billion in July
Türkiye exports first domestic diesel-electric locomotive to Africa

Türkiye exports first domestic diesel-electric locomotive to Africa
WORLD Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Millions join Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala

Millions of Shiite Muslims observed the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage Aug. 4 in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala, under the shadow of ongoing regional tensions and fears of another round of escalation in the U.S.-Iran war.
ECONOMY Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July

Turkish auto market contracts 10.7 percent in January-July

Türkiye’s automobile and light commercial vehicle market contracted 10.72 percent year-on-year in the January-July period of 2026, totaling 638,965 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for Champions League playoff spot

Fenerbahçe aims for Champions League playoff spot

Fenerbahçe is set to host Austrian side Sturm Graz on Aug. 5 at the Chobani Stadium for the first leg of its Champions League third qualifying round tie.
﻿