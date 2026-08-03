New rules proposed for Türkiye’s car rental sector

New rules proposed for Türkiye’s car rental sector

ANKARA
New rules proposed for Türkiye’s car rental sector

AA photo.

 

The Trade Ministry has prepared new regulations requiring companies operating in the vehicle rental sector to obtain both an operating authorization certificate and a professional competency certificate, aiming to strengthen oversight and curb unregistered businesses.

The draft regulation on the rental of motor vehicles seeks to formalize the industry, particularly by targeting informal rental operators in popular tourist destinations. Businesses will be required to meet new licensing and professional qualification standards before providing rental services.

According to a car rental association, the sector paid 90 billion Turkish Liras (approximately $1.9 billion) in taxes during the first half of 2026, while around 2.2 million daily car rental contracts were signed over the same period.

Association chairman Özarslan Tangün welcomed efforts to combat the informal economy but stressed that the new rules must remain practical and should not impose excessive financial or administrative burdens on legitimate operators. He cautioned that overly restrictive requirements could negatively affect the industry’s competitiveness.

Türkiye, rental car,

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