Türkiye says Israeli strikes undermine Gaza peace efforts

ANKARA

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli airstrike at al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. (AP Photo)

Türkiye has condemned Israel’s latest attacks on Gaza, saying they showed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had no genuine intention of pursuing peace with the Palestinians.

The Foreign Ministry said Israel had killed more than 30 civilians and targeted health facilities after an agreement was reached on a roadmap intended to advance the implementation of the Gaza peace plan.

“Israel’s killing of more than 30 civilians in Gaza and its targeting of health facilities ... has once again demonstrated that the Netanyahu government has no genuine intention of pursuing peace with the Palestinian people,” the ministry said on Aug. 2.

It accused Netanyahu of seeking to displace Palestinians from their homeland, obstruct efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and undermine initiatives by mediating countries, particularly the United States.

The ministry called on the international community to adopt a more “determined, consistent and firm” position against what it described as Netanyahu’s “expansionist and militarist mindset.”

It also urged countries supporting peace in the region to uphold international law and humanitarian values.

Palestinian medics said at least 18 people were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Aug. 2. The Israeli military said several of the strikes targeted Hamas members, including two commanders of its Nukhba force, and that it was reviewing some incidents.

Hamas called on mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire to pressure Israel to halt the attacks.

The U.S.-led Board of Peace published a 15-point roadmap on July 31 after Hamas accepted the latest framework for the next phase of the ceasefire.

Israel has raised concerns over the plan’s security provisions and said it would not withdraw from Gaza before Hamas fully disarms.