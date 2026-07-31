Türkiye seeks post-UNIFIL security role in Lebanon

ANKARA

Türkiye wants to take part in future international efforts to support security in southern Lebanon after the current U.N. peacekeeping force withdraws, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 30.

Speaking alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun after talks at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Erdoğan said Ankara wanted to participate in “all initiatives” launched after the withdrawal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to support regional security and safeguard Lebanese sovereignty.

The U.N. Security Council has extended UNIFIL’s mandate for a final time through Dec. 31, 2026, after which the mission is due to begin an orderly withdrawal.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces, providing humanitarian and technical assistance and helping strengthen the country’s institutions.

Ankara was also ready to contribute to the reconstruction of southern Lebanon, he added.

The two presidents discussed Israel’s continued military presence in southern Lebanon, regional developments and bilateral ties.

Erdoğan also said stronger dialogue between Lebanon and Syria would benefit both countries and offered Türkiye’s assistance in developing relations.

Erdoğan put the toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 at more than 4,300 people killed, over 2,000 injured and around 1 million displaced.

He accused Israel of committing “crimes against humanity” and said Türkiye was closely following diplomatic efforts to end the attacks and occupation.

Aoun said Lebanon was working to secure Israel’s full withdrawal, the return of displaced residents, reconstruction and an economic recovery.

He said state authority should be restored throughout the country under “one state, one army and one authority,” adding that Beirut would not permit interference in Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Aoun thanked Türkiye for its support, including the role of Turkish personnel in UNIFIL, and described his visit as the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations. It was the first presidential-level visit from Lebanon to Türkiye in 17 years.