Mediator Pakistan says US-Iran talks continue despite renewed strikes

TEHRAN

Iranian domestically-built Zolfaghar, top, and Zolfaghar Bassir missiles are displayed by the armed forces in a temporary exhibition in front of the Azadi (Freedom) monument in Tehran, Iran, July 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Pakistan said negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions between the United States and Iran were continuing, even as U.S. forces launched new strikes on Iran and Tehran fired missiles at Jordan and Kuwait.

“Negotiations are ongoing to normalize the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and de-escalate,” Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad on July 30.

Pakistan was doing its “utmost” to bring both sides back to technical-level talks under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, he said.

Previous talks following an April truce stalled, while the ceasefire collapsed earlier this month and Iran again largely closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments.

U.S. Central Command said it had completed a “heavy wave of strikes” against Iran in response to attempted missile attacks on American forces.

It said dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets were hit, including command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities.

Iranian authorities reported strikes in Zanjan and Khuzestan provinces and on Qeshm island.

The Revolutionary Guards said three of their members were killed in Zanjan.

Jordan’s military said it intercepted five Iranian missiles on July 30, the second consecutive day it reported incoming fire.

No casualties were reported. Iran confirmed the launch and said bases used by U.S. forces in Jordan were targeted.

Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said an Iranian strike hit a building belonging to a Chinese company in the north of the country, killing one worker and causing extensive damage.

U.S. and Saudi forces had earlier struck Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq in response to drone attacks targeting American forces and Saudi oil infrastructure.

The Revolutionary Guards also said two oil tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with U.S. support turned back after one caught fire.

The claim could not be independently verified.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, announced a 14-country maritime defense alliance, including Türkiye, to protect navigation through the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

The move followed the Houthis’ announcement of a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia and attacks claimed by the Yemen-based group against Saudi shipping.

In Egypt, authorities said a drone caused a fire at the Damietta gas import hub, damaging the Energos Winter storage and regasification vessel and the GasLog Salem tanker.

No group claimed responsibility, while the Houthis denied involvement. Egyptian authorities said an investigation was underway and the port remained operational.