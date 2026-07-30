SDF prepares to announce dissolution soon: Local media

SDF prepares to announce dissolution soon: Local media

DAMASCUS
SDF prepares to announce dissolution soon: Local media

The military and administrative integration process between Syria’s government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has entered what local media describe as its final phase, with preparations for the dissolution of the SDF largely complete.

Syrian sources cited by local media said the SDF could announce its dissolution soon once the remaining political arrangements are finalized.

Before official declaration, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is expected to hold a key meeting with senior SDF officials to approve the final steps of the process.

The integration efforts follow agreements reached earlier this year between Damascus and the Kurdish-led forces aimed at bringing northeastern Syria’s military and civilian institutions under the authority of the central government.

According to Syrian reports, preparations are continuing for the transfer of border crossings, public institutions and administrative bodies to Damascus. Military units affiliated with the SDF have also begun joining the Defense and Interior ministries under an individual integration model.

Despite broad progress, several key issues continue to delay the completion of the integration process.

The most significant disagreement concerns education. SDF representatives are seeking official recognition of Kurdish as a language of instruction in schools, while Damascus has reportedly proposed
limiting Kurdish to two hours of language classes per week.

Authorities are also examining proposals to translate the national curriculum into Kurdish, but no compromise has yet been reached.

In higher education, authorities have reportedly launched plans to consolidate universities in Hasakah under a single structure, including integrating Rojava University into Al-Furat University.

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