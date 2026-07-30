Türkiye-Iraq defense deal serves regional peace: Officials

ANKARA

A bilateral defense agreement between Türkiye and Iraq serves to bolster regional security and stability, according to Turkish defense officials, who noted that counter-terrorism cooperation remains active through joint operational mechanisms.

“The deal between Türkiye and Iraq in the field of defense cooperation is important for regional stability and security,” sources from the Defense Ministry told reporters during a weekly briefing on July 30 in Ankara.

The statement followed a key visit by Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali el-Zeydi to Türkiye on July 28 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two leaders exchanged views on ways to deepen bilateral relations across all fields, including security, defense industry, economy, trade, transportation and energy.

Some five agreements were signed during the talks in Ankara.

Praising the improvement in ties in recent years, which has had a visible impact on the fight against terrorism, the sources said: “Our cooperation with Iraq on security issues continues without interruption. Joint mechanisms are being implemented, and coordination on border security and combating terrorism is continuing with determination.”

Türkiye and Iraq signed important agreements in 2024 and 2025 for increasing the level of cooperation and coordination on security-related issues and decided to establish a joint coordination center in Baghdad.

The sources recalled that the two countries have agreed to further develop this cooperation. “Strengthening cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq is of great importance not only for regional stability but also for the security and well-being of Iraqi Turkmen,” they said.

Regarding U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres’s visit to Cyprus to push for a permanent resolution, the sources stressed that they will continue to safeguard the security and welfare of Turkish Cypriots in line with existing agreements.

They also reiterated that a solution on the island can only be achieved through a two-state model based on sovereign equality and the equal international status of Turkish Cypriots.