Fidan meets new Hamas political bureau chief

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with newly appointed Hamas political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya and his delegation on July 29, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan congratulated al-Hayya on his appointment during the meeting, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources told local media.

Al-Hayya briefed Fidan on the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, saying the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified what he described as illegal settlement activities and attacks on holy sites in Jerusalem.

He also said Hamas continues to take a constructive approach to peace negotiations and provided an update on efforts toward Palestinian reconciliation.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s strong support for what he called the “just cause” of the Palestinians in every field and on every international platform.

According to the sources, Fidan said Türkiye has worked to keep what he described as the Netanyahu government’s crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as attacks on holy sites, on the international community’s agenda.

He added that Ankara would continue making every effort to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Fidan also said that Türkiye remains committed to supporting peace efforts in Gaza and commended Hamas for its role in the process.