Zelensky urges allies for anti-ballistic missiles

KIEV

Rescuers search through the rubble of a residential building following a Russian air attack in Lviv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)

On July 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for allies to send more anti-ballistic missiles after Russia launched 74 missiles and 284 at his country overnight, killing eight.



“This Russian terror once again proves that protection against the Russian missile threat is the most important,” Zelensky said, adding Ukraine faced a “critical shortage of air defense missiles from our partners.”



Zelensky’s latest call came after Russian strikes killed at least eight people and wounded more than a dozen others across Ukraine overnight.



A ballistic missile struck a village house near the central city of Kryvyi, killing four adults and two girls aged five and 12, local officials said.



Eight other people were wounded in the attack, Kryvyi Rig’s defense council reported, warning “the death toll may rise.”



Officials in Ukraine’s eastern Poltava region, meanwhile, said one person was killed in a drone strike on a warehouse, while at least 15 people were wounded in attacks on the western city of Lviv.



Kiev’s city military administration confirmed one person was killed and two others wounded in the capital after Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russia was “attacking the capital with ballistic weapons.”



Last month was the deadliest for civilians in Ukraine since April 2022, as Moscow ramped up its long-range strikes on towns and cities across Ukraine, according to the United Nations.



Ukraine has escalated its retaliatory strikes on Russia in recent months, partly to pressure Moscow to the negotiating table after nearly four-and-a-half years of war.