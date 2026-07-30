Türkiye races to contain major wildfires as hundreds evacuated

ANTALYA

Türkiye remained on high alert on July 30, as authorities battled a wave of forest fires across the country’s southern and western regions, with hundreds of residents evacuated after flames threatened settlements.

Some 110 of the 115 wildfires that broke out since July 28 were fully extinguished, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı told reporters on July 30 during his visit to the fire coordination center in the capital Ankara.

“Fires in some districts in Balıkesir, Çanakkale and Antalya have also been brought under control.”

He said firefighting efforts were continuing in Gömeç in the northwestern province of Balıkesir and Seydikemer in the southwestern province of Muğla, expressing confidence that both blazes would be contained within hours.

“We were making good progress, but yesterday and today have become more challenging. I urge our citizens to remain extremely cautious,” the minister said.

Türkiye faced its most severe wildfire outbreak of the season on July 29 and 30, although authorities have yet to disclose the total area burned during the two-day emergency.

The country experiences major wildfires every summer, as extreme heat, dry vegetation and strong winds allow flames to spread rapidly and complicate containment efforts.

In a statement released late on July 29, the Muğla Governor’s Office said 25 aircraft, 410 ground vehicles and 1,141 personnel had been deployed to combat the Seydikemer blaze.

As the fire approached Seydikemer State Hospital, 45 patients were transferred to nearby hospitals as a precaution.

Authorities also evacuated 408 homes, relocating 703 residents and around 100 animals to safe areas.

The governor’s office said 55 buildings in six neighborhoods sustained damage.

Muğla Mayor Ahmet Aras described the wildfire as affecting “a very large area.”

The Fethiye-Seydikemer-Antalya highway was temporarily closed to civilian traffic during firefighting operations.

In the southern district of Kumluca in Antalya province, another forest fire that erupted on July 29 was brought under control after an intensive overnight operation involving two aircraft, four helicopters, 15 fire engines, 30 firefighting vehicles and 281 personnel.

Kumluca Governor Bahadır Güneş said the fire damaged approximately 50 hectares of land and around 15 homes, while cooling operations and damage assessments remained underway.

Meanwhile, firefighters continued working to extinguish hotspots in the Altınoluk area of Edremit district in Balıkesir, where a wildfire that spread through forest and olive groves was largely contained.

Earlier, authorities evacuated 210 homes and approximately 650 residents from the area as a precaution.

According to official figures, Türkiye has recorded 6,800 wildfires in 2025, including 2,800 forest fires and 4,000 rural fires, burning nearly 80,000 hectares of land. Officials say the overwhelming majority of the fires have been caused by human negligence or accidents.