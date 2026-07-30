Ankara denies tap water link to recent health issues

ANKARA

A resident fills a plastic jug from a public fountain in Ankara.

The Ankara Metropolitan Municipality denied allegations circulating on social media platforms and news outlets linking the Turkish capital’s tap water to recent cases of diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.

A written statement from the municipality dismissed the claims causing public concern over the city network. The administration clarified the water distributed across the city undergoes strict, continuous surveillance by multiple authorities.

“The drinking water delivered to our citizens in Ankara is constantly checked within the scope of regular inspection and sampling activities carried out by the Health Ministry’s Ankara Provincial Health Directorate,” the municipality statement said.

Municipal authorities detailed that the Ankara Waterworks Authority (ASKİ) laboratories also analyze the water supplied to the network continuously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, instantly monitoring all quality levels.

“The results of the inspections carried out by the Health Ministry and the analyses conducted in ASKİ laboratories reveal no adverse conditions threatening public health in the drinking water supplied to the network across Ankara,” the statement said.

The municipality confirmed that the newest analysis results verified that the water fully meets all quality parameters.

ASKİ will continue to monitor water quality without interruption in strict coordination with the Health Ministry, sharing the detailed analysis results on its official social media accounts and corporate website every month, the statement said.