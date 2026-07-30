Türkiye’s economic confidence rises to 99.8 in July

Türkiye’s economic confidence rises to 99.8 in July

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s economic confidence rises to 99.8 in July

Türkiye’s economic confidence index rose 0.9% month-on-month to 99.8 in July, official data showed on July 30.

The index increased from 98.9 in June, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Despite the monthly improvement, the index remained just below the 100-point threshold separating an optimistic outlook from a pessimistic one.

The consumer confidence index increased 2.2 percent from the previous month to 89.8, while the services confidence index rose 1.4 percent to 112.

Confidence in the construction sector climbed 0.6 percent to 83.5.

Meanwhile, the real sector confidence index, covering the manufacturing industry, fell 0.8 percent to 101.2. The retail trade confidence index declined 1.6 percent to 111 in July.

The index figures are seasonally adjusted, except for the consumer confidence index, which is not affected by seasonal factors.

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