Türkiye disputes WTO panel findings on auto import measures

ANKARA

Trade Ministry

Türkiye’s Trade Ministry said it disagrees with some findings in a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel report concerning the country’s automotive import measures, stressing that the report is not final and does not constitute a definitive ruling.

The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) earlier this week concluded in its report that Türkiye’s additional 40 percent duty on electric vehicles imported from China was inconsistent with several WTO trade agreements dating back to 1994. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Beijing in October 2024. Both sides can appeal.

In a statement, the ministry said on July 29 Türkiye has pursued a balanced approach that protects domestic industry against unfair trade practices while supporting competitiveness, consumer welfare and emerging industrial sectors.

According to the statement, the WTO panel recognized that Türkiye’s measures could be reasonably justified under provisions related to the protection of health, the environment and consumers.

However, the ministry said it does not share some of the panel’s assessments, arguing that the report contains elements that fail to adequately reflect technological developments over the past three decades, particularly the automotive sector’s shift toward electrification.

Türkiye said it would exercise its rights under WTO procedures to seek a legal review of aspects of the report it considers inaccurate in law. It also said consultations with WTO members would continue within the framework of balanced and fair trade.