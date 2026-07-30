Türkiye’s unemployment rate falls to record-low 7.6 percent in June

Türkiye’s unemployment rate falls to record-low 7.6 percent in June

ANKARA
Türkiye’s unemployment rate falls to record-low 7.6 percent in June

Türkiye’s unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage points month-on-month to 7.6 percent in June, marking the lowest level since monthly records began in 2005, official data showed on July 30.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over decreased by 168,000 from the previous month to 2.69 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The unemployment rate stood at 6.5 percent among men and 9.8 percent among women.

The number of employed people rose by 227,000 month-on-month to 32.73 million in June, while the employment rate increased by 0.3 percentage points to 48.9 percent.

The employment rate was 66.1 percent for men and 32 percent for women.

Türkiye’s labor force expanded by 58,000 people to 35.42 million, with the labor force participation rate edging up by 0.1 percentage points to 52.9 percent.

The participation rate was 70.7 percent among men and 35.4 percent among women.

Youth unemployment, covering the 15-24 age group, dropped by 1.8 percentage points from the previous month to 12.8 percent. The youth unemployment rate was estimated at 10.4 percent for men and 17.3 percent for women.

The composite measure of labor underutilization, which includes unemployment, time-related underemployment and the potential labor force, declined by 2 percentage points to 28.8 percent.

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